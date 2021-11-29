Christon lifts Grambling St. over Morgan St. 74-59

PHOENIX (AP) — Cameron Christon had 24 points as Grambling State topped Morgan State 74-59 on Sunday night at the HBCU Challenge.

Danya Kingsby added 20 points for the Tigers.

Christon shot 8 for 10 from the field.

AJ Taylor had 16 points and nine rebounds for Grambling State (2-4). Prince Moss added six rebounds.

Lagio Grantsaan had 14 points for the Bears (2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Malik Miller added 10 points and 12 rebounds.

