Chamber of Commerce Host a Storybook Christmas 5K Run Throughout Zanesville Downtown

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- For the first time ever, the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce will be having a Storybook Christmas 5k Run.

The run will take place this Saturday starting at 5:00 p.m. and will start at the Chamber of Commerce, and will proceed throughout the downtown area. There are already over 130 residents who have signed up to participate in the run.

“All of the proceeds will go right back into purchasing lights and displays for Storybook Christmas. A perfect way to enjoy and view all the lights in downtown Zanesville. So the race will take you by the Courthouse and through the downtown area that will be beautifully lit for the holiday season,” says Kelly Ashby, Vice President of the Zanesville Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce.

Ashby expressed how excited they are to be having this fundraiser. She said Zanesville is becoming the destination for the Storybook theme and the Chamber of Commerce is happy to add to that and allow residents to decorate their favorite theme from Storybook like the Grinch.

The run is open to the public and there is also a one mile walk for those who aren’t able to do the run and want to cheer on the one’s who are participating in the 5k.

“So we definitely encourage anyone and everyone to come down and enjoy the race and as a I mentioned, you can do the walk or the run,” Ashby said. “We are just thrilled that we have a great amount of sponsors that have helped put this on as well and Advance Heating and Cooling is our major sponsor of the 5k.”

The 5k run is $30 to participate and you will receive a metal, and a toboggan. There will also be first, second and third place for male and female categories. To be a part of the Storybook Christmas 5k Run, please go to visitzanesville.com to enter.