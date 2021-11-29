Cambridge Tops St. Clairsville

Local Sports
Anthony Mitchell57

CAMBRIDGE, O.H.- The Cambridge Bulldogs claimed victory over the St. Clairsville Red Devils 54-52 in a matchup between two Buckeye 8 teams.

Leading the way for the Bulldogs was Camryn Gebhart, who had a big first half on both sides of the ball and led all scorers with 16 points at halftime.

For the Red Devils, Megan Malin led the charge with eight points through the first two quarters.

Cambridge looks to improve to 2-1 when they host the Union Local Jets on December 2nd.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Anthony Mitchell

Related Posts

Local Scores 11/29/2021

Court Zeppernick

Wildcats Fall to Cavaliers

Nichole Hannahs

Green Wave Advance to State Title Game

Nichole Hannahs