Blue Jackets visit the Predators after Boqvist’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-7-0, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Nashville Predators (11-9-1, fifth in the Central)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -159, Blue Jackets +134; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Columbus after Adam Boqvist scored two goals in the Blue Jackets’ 6-3 loss to the Blues.

The Predators are 6-4-0 at home. Nashville ranks 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.7 goals and 4.7 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 4-4-0 on the road. Columbus is third in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Boone Jenner with 10.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 22 total points for the Predators, 13 goals and nine assists. Mikael Granlund has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jenner leads the Blue Jackets with 10 goals and has 14 points. Boqvist has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Blue Jackets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.