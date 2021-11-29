1st winners of Ohio youth vaccination incentives announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first winners are being announced this week in the Ohio scholarship lottery meant to incentivize young people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The Vax-2-School program is offering $2 million in prizes for Ohioans aged 5 to 25 who have received at least one dose of the vaccine and registered for the program. That includes $10,000 scholarships to Ohio schools for 150 winners, and $100,000 grand prize scholarships for five winners.

The first 30 winners of the smaller scholarships were announced Monday, and 30 more will be unveiled each afternoon through Friday.

Eligible young people can register for the grand prize drawing until Wednesday. Those winners will be announced Friday evening.

The state says about 13% of Ohio children ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and about 45% of children ages 12-17. In total, about 58% of all Ohioans have received at least one dose.

More than 133,000 had registered for the incentives by Nov. 21; the Health Department on Monday couldn’t provide an updated total.