Wright carries Princeton past Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright had a career-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as Princeton beat Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79 on Sunday.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Princeton (5-2). Ryan Langborg added 18 points and six rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Brandon Rush had 27 points for the Knights (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Devon Dunn added 12 points.

