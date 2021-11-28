Utah State faces Carroll (MT)

Carroll (MT) vs. Utah State (5-1)

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum, Logan, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah State Aggies will be taking on the Fighting Saints of NAIA school Carroll (MT). Utah State is coming off an 80-61 home win over Texas-Arlington in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Justin Bean has averaged 24.5 points and 13.3 rebounds this year for Utah State. Rylan Jones has paired with Bean with 11.5 points and 5.3 assists per game.BEAN BEYOND THE ARC: Through six games, Utah State’s Justin Bean has connected on 58.8 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 87.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State went 2-4 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Aggies offense scored 65 points per matchup in those six contests.

