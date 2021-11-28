The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (62)
|12-0
|1550
|1
|2. Michigan
|11-1
|1449
|6
|3. Cincinnati
|12-0
|1422
|4
|4. Alabama
|11-1
|1388
|3
|5. Oklahoma St.
|11-1
|1291
|7
|6. Notre Dame
|11-1
|1264
|5
|7. Ohio St.
|10-2
|1147
|2
|8. Mississippi
|10-2
|1105
|8
|9. Baylor
|10-2
|1066
|9
|10. Oregon
|10-2
|932
|11
|11. Michigan St.
|10-2
|877
|12
|12. BYU
|10-2
|839
|13
|13. Oklahoma
|10-2
|837
|10
|14. Utah
|9-3
|667
|16
|15. Iowa
|10-2
|662
|17
|16. Houston
|11-1
|603
|19
|17. Pittsburgh
|10-2
|589
|20
|18. Wake Forest
|10-2
|485
|21
|19. San Diego St.
|11-1
|416
|22
|20. Louisiana-Lafayette
|11-1
|317
|23
|21. NC State
|9-3
|310
|24
|22. Clemson
|9-3
|269
|–
|23. Arkansas
|8-4
|214
|25
|24. Texas A&M
|8-4
|117
|14
|25. Kentucky
|9-3
|82
|–
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.
