The Top Twenty Five

Sports
Associated Press24

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1
2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6
3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4
4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3
5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7
6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5
7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2
8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8
9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9
10. Oregon 10-2 932 11
11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12
12. BYU 10-2 839 13
13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10
14. Utah 9-3 667 16
15. Iowa 10-2 662 17
16. Houston 11-1 603 19
17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20
18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21
19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22
20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23
21. NC State 9-3 310 24
22. Clemson 9-3 269
23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25
24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14
25. Kentucky 9-3 82

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.

Associated Press

