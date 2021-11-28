The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Georgia (62) 12-0 1550 1 2. Michigan 11-1 1449 6 3. Cincinnati 12-0 1422 4 4. Alabama 11-1 1388 3 5. Oklahoma St. 11-1 1291 7 6. Notre Dame 11-1 1264 5 7. Ohio St. 10-2 1147 2 8. Mississippi 10-2 1105 8 9. Baylor 10-2 1066 9 10. Oregon 10-2 932 11 11. Michigan St. 10-2 877 12 12. BYU 10-2 839 13 13. Oklahoma 10-2 837 10 14. Utah 9-3 667 16 15. Iowa 10-2 662 17 16. Houston 11-1 603 19 17. Pittsburgh 10-2 589 20 18. Wake Forest 10-2 485 21 19. San Diego St. 11-1 416 22 20. Louisiana-Lafayette 11-1 317 23 21. NC State 9-3 310 24 22. Clemson 9-3 269 – 23. Arkansas 8-4 214 25 24. Texas A&M 8-4 117 14 25. Kentucky 9-3 82 –

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian St. 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi St. 7, Penn St. 5, Army 5, Fresno St. 1.