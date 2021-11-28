Southeast Mo. plays Montana State

Southeast Missouri (3-3) vs. Montana State (3-3)

Alice P. McDermott Convocation Center, San Antonio; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri pays visit to Montana State in a non-conference matchup. Each team last played on Saturday. Montana State beat Incarnate Word by 19 points on the road, while Southeast Missouri fell 74-68 to Portland.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Abdul Mohamed, Xavier Bishop and Amin Adamu have combined to score 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 42 percent of all Bobcats scoring over the last five games.EXCELLENT ERIC: Eric Reed Jr. has connected on 38.9 percent of the 36 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Montana State has 42 assists on 84 field goals (50 percent) over its past three matchups while Southeast Missouri has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has made 10.3 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among Big Sky teams.

