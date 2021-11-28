Policelli scores 22 to lead Stony Brook over Yale 85-81

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Frankie Policelli made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points as Stony Brook narrowly beat Ivy League favorite Yale 85-81 on Sunday.

Anthony Roberts had 19 points and six rebounds for Stony Brook (2-3). Tykei Greene added 11 points and six rebounds. Tyler Stephenson-Moore and Juan Felix Rodriguez each had 10 points.

Azar Swain had 22 points for the Bulldogs (4-4). Matthue Cotton added 17 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Gabbidon had 14 points. E.J. Jarvis scored 13 with eight rebounds and Eze Dike scored 10.

