Orlando visits Philadelphia following Embiid’s 42-point game

Orlando Magic (4-17, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (10-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts the Orlando Magic after Joel Embiid scored 42 points in the 76ers’ 121-120 overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 76ers are 5-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Magic are 2-15 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 1-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Drummond is averaging 6.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the 76ers. Tyrese Maxey is averaging 22.8 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 12.8 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 2-8, averaging 104.4 points, 42.7 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Magic: 1-9, averaging 98.9 points, 44.6 rebounds, 22.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Ben Simmons: out (back).

Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: out (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Mo Bamba: day to day (back), Terrence Ross: day to day (back), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.