Ognacevic carries Lipscomb over Kentucky Christian 86-67

Sports
Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jacob Ognacevic had 27 points as Lipscomb topped Kentucky Christian 86-67 on Sunday.

Greg Jones had 17 points for Lipscomb (5-2). Kaleb Coleman added 13 points and seven rebounds. Parker Hazen had 12 points.

David Woodard had 22 points and six rebounds for the Knights. Jashaun Hawkins added 17 points. Kourtney Ware had 14 points.

