Green Wave Advance to State Title Game

There’s a lot of celebrating going on in Newark as the Green Wave of Newark Catholic advance to the DVII State Finals in high school football.

Newark Catholic defeated Warren JFK 14-7 Saturday night at Marlington Stadium. The Green Wave are no 14-1 on the season.

They’ll now play Marion Local who defeated Hopewell-Loudon 34-7. This is the 15th time in school history that Flyers have appeared in the state finals. They are tied for the most within the history of the playoffs.

Newark Catholic last appeared in the state finals in 2012 when they finished as runners-up to Marion Local 28-21.

The game between Marion Local and Newark Catholic will take place Saturday at 10:30am in Canton.