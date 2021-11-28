PREP FOOTBALL=

PIAA=

Class 1A=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Canevin 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7

Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21

Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14

Class 2A=

Quarterfinal=

Farrell 30, Karns City 12

Northern Lehigh 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 24

Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12

Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20

Class 3A=

Quarterfinal=

Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 6

Neumann-Goretti 28, Danville 0

Class 4A=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Shanahan 35, Valley View 25

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0

Class 5A=

Quarterfinal=

Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 28

Strath Haven 34, Rustin 33, 2OT

Class 6A=

Quarterfinal=

Garnet Valley 54, Coatesville 15

Mount Lebanon 47, Erie McDowell 14

St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/