PREP FOOTBALL=
PIAA=
Class 1A=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Canevin 42, Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 7
Bishop Guilfoyle 24, Juniata Valley 21
Redbank Valley 21, Northern Bedford 14
Class 2A=
Quarterfinal=
Farrell 30, Karns City 12
Northern Lehigh 48, Philadelphia West Catholic 24
Serra Catholic 35, Beaver Falls 12
Southern Columbia 62, Richland 20
Class 3A=
Quarterfinal=
Central Martinsburg 35, Grove City 6
Neumann-Goretti 28, Danville 0
Class 4A=
Quarterfinal=
Bishop Shanahan 35, Valley View 25
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 7, Lampeter-Strasburg 0
Class 5A=
Quarterfinal=
Exeter 31, Governor Mifflin 28
Strath Haven 34, Rustin 33, 2OT
Class 6A=
Quarterfinal=
Garnet Valley 54, Coatesville 15
Mount Lebanon 47, Erie McDowell 14
St. Joseph’s Prep 24, Bethlehem Freedom 21
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/