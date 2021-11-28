DeRozan leads Chicago into matchup with Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets (13-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan leads Chicago into a matchup against Charlotte. He ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 25.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-5 against conference opponents. Chicago is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Vucevic averaging 9.2.

The Hornets are 9-4 in Eastern Conference play. Charlotte is third in the league with 26.5 assists per game led by LaMelo Ball averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is scoring 25.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Bulls. Zach LaVine is averaging 24.7 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 47.5% over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Ball is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, eight assists and 1.9 steals. Terry Rozier is averaging 19.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 5-5, averaging 106.1 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Hornets: 8-2, averaging 114.2 points, 46.0 rebounds, 27.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Hornets: Mason Plumlee: out (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.