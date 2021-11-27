Zanesville Drops Buzzer Beater to Briggs

It was a comeback effort for game one of the Cedric Harris era of boys basketball at Zanesville High School against Marietta on Friday night, and Harris’ team nearly succeeded again in a comeback Saturday against Briggs. Briggs defeated Zanesville 48-45 on a Devonte Curry midcourt buzzer beater shot that banked off the glass in the 4th quarter as time expired. Zanesville’s largest deficit was trialing 28-14 in the third quarter.

Blue Devil senior guard Isaac Mayle as well as senior forward Kanye Evans provided key offensive contributions throughout the first and second quarter, and a late three pointer by Mayle cut the deficit to two points for Zanesville with under two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. Zanesville comes in second place in the Zanesville tip off classic, while Briggs is awarded champion. Zanesville falls to 1-1 on the season and will face Newark at home Saturday, November, 4th at 6:30pm.