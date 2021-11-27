Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Manchester 55, Akr. Coventry 46
Ansonia 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47
Antwerp 62, Holgate 19
Arcanum 46, Greenville 32
Ashland 62, Sandusky 57
Attica Seneca E. 97, Lakeside Danbury 74
Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35
Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14
Bidwell River Valley 59, Reedsville Eastern 45
Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68
Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47
Bluffton 67, Paulding 35
Bowling Green 74, Fremont Ross 53
Burton Berkshire 47, Ravenna SE 39
Caldwell 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 46
Carmel, Ind. 39, Cin. Elder 33
Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Liberty-Salem 36
Castalia Margaretta 56, Bellevue 48
Cin. Aiken 54, Whitehall-Yearling 45
Cin. Moeller 60, Cin. Walnut Hills 51, OT
Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Riverview East 35
Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Bishop Fenwick 58
Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53
Collins Western Reserve 51, Oberlin Firelands 49
Cols. Briggs 48, Zanesville 45
Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55
Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 48
Continental 44, Lima Temple Christian 26
Convoy Crestview 64, Miller City 57
Cory-Rawson 51, Fremont St. Joseph 47
Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41
Danville 57, Delaware Christian 39
Day. Christian 61, Worthington Christian 54
Defiance 47, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37
Defiance Tinora 42, Bryan 36
E. Cle. Shaw 59, Cle. JFK 17
Ft. Jennings 60, Ada 35
Ft. Recovery 69, S. Adams, Ind. 43
Gahanna Lincoln 65, Cin. Taft 32
Gorham Fayette 52, Pettisville 45
Hamilton Badin 59, Cin. Christian 43
Haviland Wayne Trace 73, Rockford Parkway 52
Hilliard Bradley 54, Mason 47
Huntsville, Ala. 60, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55
Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51
Jamestown Greeneview 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37
Kalida 32, Arlington 26
Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT
Kettering Alter 68, Homestead, Ind. 65
Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Chillicothe 30
Latham Western 45, Southeastern 34
Legacy Christian 70, Bradford 66, OT
Logan 52, Cols. Whetstone 38
Lucasville Valley 65, Frankfort Adena 47
Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19
Manchester 47, Portsmouth Clay 29
Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28
Marietta 49, Athens 30
Mayfield 64, Macedonia Nordonia 53
Middletown Madison Senior 54, Tipp City Bethel 52
Monroeville 64, Ashland Mapleton 60
Mowrystown Whiteoak 68, Felicity-Franklin 44
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Kenton 48
New Bremen 83, Anna 56
New Lexington 60, Newark Licking Valley 50
New Matamoras Frontier 72, Hannibal River 68
Newark 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 41
Ottoville 57, Lima Perry 50
Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 50
Pickerington N. 85, STVM 83
Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46
Racine Southern 80, Beallsville 42
Rayland Buckeye 41, Toronto 39
S. Webster 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 45
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 64, Cedarville 56, OT
St. Marys Memorial 58, New Knoxville 24
Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Fairfield Christian 31
Sullivan Black River 57, Mansfield Christian 56
Tiffin Columbian 84, Upper Sandusky 49
Troy Christian 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39
Uhrichsville Claymont 62, Carrollton 60
Washington C.H. 86, Vincent Warren 76
Worthington Kilbourne 44, Bishop Watterson 43
Zanesville Maysville 64, Hebron Lakewood 23
All Ohio Shootout=
Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52
Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27
Huber Hts. Wayne 50, Cols. Africentric 47
New Albany 47, Day. Dunbar 46
Pickerington Cent. 54, Akr. Buchtel 49
Richmond Hts. 69, South 57
Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69
Cavs Elite Series=
Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40
Elida Tip-Off Classic=
Championship=
Lima Shawnee 68, Lima Cent. Cath. 59
Consolation=
Elida 37, Lima Bath 27
Tigers Basketball Classic=
Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Copley, ccd.
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.
Van Wert vs. Van Wert Lincolnview, ppd.
