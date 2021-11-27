Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Manchester 55, Akr. Coventry 46

Ansonia 50, Union City Mississinawa Valley 47

Antwerp 62, Holgate 19

Arcanum 46, Greenville 32

Ashland 62, Sandusky 57

Attica Seneca E. 97, Lakeside Danbury 74

Belmont Union Local 49, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 35

Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14

Bidwell River Valley 59, Reedsville Eastern 45

Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68

Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Bluffton 67, Paulding 35

Bowling Green 74, Fremont Ross 53

Burton Berkshire 47, Ravenna SE 39

Caldwell 54, Lore City Buckeye Trail 46

Carmel, Ind. 39, Cin. Elder 33

Casstown Miami E. 48, W. Liberty-Salem 36

Castalia Margaretta 56, Bellevue 48

Cin. Aiken 54, Whitehall-Yearling 45

Cin. Moeller 60, Cin. Walnut Hills 51, OT

Cin. N. College Hill 43, Cin. Riverview East 35

Cin. Purcell Marian 59, Bishop Fenwick 58

Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53

Collins Western Reserve 51, Oberlin Firelands 49

Cols. Briggs 48, Zanesville 45

Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55

Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 48

Continental 44, Lima Temple Christian 26

Convoy Crestview 64, Miller City 57

Cory-Rawson 51, Fremont St. Joseph 47

Crestline 49, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 41

Danville 57, Delaware Christian 39

Day. Christian 61, Worthington Christian 54

Defiance 47, Findlay Liberty-Benton 37

Defiance Tinora 42, Bryan 36

E. Cle. Shaw 59, Cle. JFK 17

Ft. Jennings 60, Ada 35

Ft. Recovery 69, S. Adams, Ind. 43

Gahanna Lincoln 65, Cin. Taft 32

Gorham Fayette 52, Pettisville 45

Hamilton Badin 59, Cin. Christian 43

Haviland Wayne Trace 73, Rockford Parkway 52

Hilliard Bradley 54, Mason 47

Huntsville, Ala. 60, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Jamestown Greeneview 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Kalida 32, Arlington 26

Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT

Kettering Alter 68, Homestead, Ind. 65

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Chillicothe 30

Latham Western 45, Southeastern 34

Legacy Christian 70, Bradford 66, OT

Logan 52, Cols. Whetstone 38

Lucasville Valley 65, Frankfort Adena 47

Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19

Manchester 47, Portsmouth Clay 29

Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28

Marietta 49, Athens 30

Mayfield 64, Macedonia Nordonia 53

Middletown Madison Senior 54, Tipp City Bethel 52

Monroeville 64, Ashland Mapleton 60

Mowrystown Whiteoak 68, Felicity-Franklin 44

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Kenton 48

New Bremen 83, Anna 56

New Lexington 60, Newark Licking Valley 50

New Matamoras Frontier 72, Hannibal River 68

Newark 66, Cols. Walnut Ridge 41

Ottoville 57, Lima Perry 50

Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 50

Pickerington N. 85, STVM 83

Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46

Racine Southern 80, Beallsville 42

Rayland Buckeye 41, Toronto 39

S. Webster 68, Portsmouth Notre Dame 45

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 64, Cedarville 56, OT

St. Marys Memorial 58, New Knoxville 24

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Fairfield Christian 31

Sullivan Black River 57, Mansfield Christian 56

Tiffin Columbian 84, Upper Sandusky 49

Troy Christian 53, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 39

Uhrichsville Claymont 62, Carrollton 60

Washington C.H. 86, Vincent Warren 76

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Bishop Watterson 43

Zanesville Maysville 64, Hebron Lakewood 23

All Ohio Shootout=

Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52

Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27

Huber Hts. Wayne 50, Cols. Africentric 47

New Albany 47, Day. Dunbar 46

Pickerington Cent. 54, Akr. Buchtel 49

Richmond Hts. 69, South 57

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69

Cavs Elite Series=

Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40

Elida Tip-Off Classic=

Championship=

Lima Shawnee 68, Lima Cent. Cath. 59

Consolation=

Elida 37, Lima Bath 27

Tigers Basketball Classic=

Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit vs. Copley, ccd.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.

Van Wert vs. Van Wert Lincolnview, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/