Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amanda-Clearcreek 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 34

Anna 57, Versailles 26

Ashville Teays Valley 58, Circleville Logan Elm 13

Attica Seneca E. 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 26

Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14

Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 47

Bishop Hartley 63, Newark 57

Bloom-Carroll 59, Circleville 22

Bucyrus Wynford 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 51

Cardington-Lincoln 56, Marion Pleasant 51

Chillicothe 41, Greenfield McClain 35

Cin. Sycamore 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43

Cle. Hay 58, Orange 25

Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Briggs 20

Columbus Grove 41, Lima Bath 30

Danville 66, Johnstown Northridge 43

Dresden Tri-Valley 50, McConnelsville Morgan 33

Franklin, Ind. 69, Reynoldsburg 67

Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Whitehall-Yearling 31

Gahanna Lincoln 58, Shaker Hts. Laurel 49

Green 59, Aurora 39

Haviland Wayne Trace 34, Delphos St. John’s 25

Houston 47, Bradford 42

Hubbard 44, Youngs. Ursuline 38

Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Lucas 61

Lancaster 65, Athens 55

Lebanon 56, Morrow Little Miami 38

Leesburg Fairfield 57, Proctorville Fairland 41

Lima Shawnee 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 42

Louisville 77, Chardon 52

Mansfield Christian 51, New London 18

Mason 57, Middletown 21

Mayfield 55, Cle. Hts. 39

Mechanicsburg 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 49

Medina Highland 50, Macedonia Nordonia 31

Mentor 53, Eastlake North 41

Middletown Madison Senior 47, Franklin 30

Milan Edison 57, Sandusky St. Mary 39

Milford 58, Cin. Anderson 34

Mt. Notre Dame 56, Crown Point, Ind. 41

New Albany 36, Cols. DeSales 31

New Knoxville 41, Botkins 25

New Lexington 58, Warsaw River View 23

Newark Licking Valley 47, Heath 41

Philo 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 44

Pickerington Cent. 55, Dublin Coffman 53

Richfield Revere 45, Gates Mills Hawken 31

Richwood N. Union 47, Morral Ridgedale 25

Rocky River 61, Lakewood 42

STVM 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35

Southeastern 49, W. Union 32

Spencerville 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Richmond Edison 42

Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Malvern 43

Uniontown Lake 53, Akr. Buchtel 17

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Hillsboro 51

Westfield, Ind. 60, Centerville 51

Youngs. Chaney High School 49, Campbell Memorial 47

Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Grove City Christian 15

Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 26

Cavs Elite Series=

Wickliffe 51, Sheffield Brookside 49

Journey to the Tourney=

Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Cols. Africentric 50

