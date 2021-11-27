Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amanda-Clearcreek 44, Baltimore Liberty Union 34
Anna 57, Versailles 26
Ashville Teays Valley 58, Circleville Logan Elm 13
Attica Seneca E. 67, Greenwich S. Cent. 26
Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14
Berea-Midpark 52, Can. McKinley 47
Bishop Hartley 63, Newark 57
Bloom-Carroll 59, Circleville 22
Bucyrus Wynford 63, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41
Camden Preble Shawnee 73, Day. Ponitz Tech. 51
Cardington-Lincoln 56, Marion Pleasant 51
Chillicothe 41, Greenfield McClain 35
Cin. Sycamore 45, Sardinia Eastern Brown 43
Cle. Hay 58, Orange 25
Cols. KIPP 47, Cols. Briggs 20
Columbus Grove 41, Lima Bath 30
Danville 66, Johnstown Northridge 43
Dresden Tri-Valley 50, McConnelsville Morgan 33
Franklin, Ind. 69, Reynoldsburg 67
Gahanna Cols. Academy 55, Whitehall-Yearling 31
Gahanna Lincoln 58, Shaker Hts. Laurel 49
Green 59, Aurora 39
Haviland Wayne Trace 34, Delphos St. John’s 25
Houston 47, Bradford 42
Hubbard 44, Youngs. Ursuline 38
Jeromesville Hillsdale 62, Lucas 61
Lancaster 65, Athens 55
Lebanon 56, Morrow Little Miami 38
Leesburg Fairfield 57, Proctorville Fairland 41
Lima Shawnee 55, Maria Stein Marion Local 42
Louisville 77, Chardon 52
Mansfield Christian 51, New London 18
Mason 57, Middletown 21
Mayfield 55, Cle. Hts. 39
Mechanicsburg 57, Plain City Jonathan Alder 49
Medina Highland 50, Macedonia Nordonia 31
Mentor 53, Eastlake North 41
Middletown Madison Senior 47, Franklin 30
Milan Edison 57, Sandusky St. Mary 39
Milford 58, Cin. Anderson 34
Mt. Notre Dame 56, Crown Point, Ind. 41
New Albany 36, Cols. DeSales 31
New Knoxville 41, Botkins 25
New Lexington 58, Warsaw River View 23
Newark Licking Valley 47, Heath 41
Philo 59, Byesville Meadowbrook 44
Pickerington Cent. 55, Dublin Coffman 53
Richfield Revere 45, Gates Mills Hawken 31
Richwood N. Union 47, Morral Ridgedale 25
Rocky River 61, Lakewood 42
STVM 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35
Southeastern 49, W. Union 32
Spencerville 62, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 15
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 67, Richmond Edison 42
Uhrichsville Claymont 50, Malvern 43
Uniontown Lake 53, Akr. Buchtel 17
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 60, Hillsboro 51
Westfield, Ind. 60, Centerville 51
Youngs. Chaney High School 49, Campbell Memorial 47
Zanesville Rosecrans 69, Grove City Christian 15
Zanesville W. Muskingum 51, Zanesville Maysville 26
Cavs Elite Series=
Wickliffe 51, Sheffield Brookside 49
Journey to the Tourney=
Cin. Purcell Marian 64, Cols. Africentric 50
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/