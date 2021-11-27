Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 97, Lakeside Danbury 74

Beloit W. Branch 57, E. Liverpool 14

Bishop Hartley 69, Cols. Independence 68

Bishop Ready 76, Chillicothe Zane Trace 47

Burton Berkshire 47, Ravenna SE 39

Carmel, Ind. 39, Cin. Elder 33

Cin. Woodward 88, Cols. Beechcroft 81

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 58, Powell Olentangy Liberty 53

Cols. Briggs 48, Zanesville 45

Cols. DeSales 65, Trotwood-Madison 55

Columbus Grove 57, Van Buren 48

Day. Christian 61, Worthington Christian 54

Defiance Tinora 42, Bryan 36

Houston 47, Bradford 42

Huntsville, Ala. 60, Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 55

Indpls Cathedral, Ind. 67, Cle. St. Ignatius 51

Jamestown Greeneview 48, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 37

Kent Roosevelt 48, Mogadore Field 47, OT

Kettering Alter 68, Homestead, Ind. 65

Lancaster Fairfield Union 59, Chillicothe 30

Lyndhurst Brush 55, Cle. Cent. Cath. 19

Maple Hts. 66, Cle. Hay 28

Marietta 49, Athens 30

Monroeville 64, Ashland Mapleton 60

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 76, Kenton 48

New Bremen 83, Anna 56

Pataskala Licking Hts. 57, Sunbury Big Walnut 50

Proctorville Fairland 54, Leesburg Fairfield 46

Rayland Buckeye 41, Toronto 39

St. Marys Memorial 58, New Knoxville 24

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 72, Hannibal River 68

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Bishop Watterson 43

Zanesville Maysville 64, Hebron Lakewood 23

All Ohio Shootout=

Can. McKinley 55, Cols. Northland 52

Groveport-Madison 71, Cols. Centennial 27

Huber Hts. Wayne 50, Cols. Africentric 47

New Albany 47, Day. Dunbar 46

Youngs. Chaney High School 72, Reynoldsburg 69

Cavs Elite Series=

Sheffield Brookside 63, Wickliffe 40

Tigers Basketball Classic=

Day. Ponitz Tech. 60, Goshen 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale vs. McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley, ccd.

