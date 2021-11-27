Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 59, Thornwood 50
Collinsville 54, Brooks Academy 31
Earlville 67, Colfax Ridgeview 59
East Dubuque 46, Pearl City 22
East St. Louis 78, Rockford Guilford 60
East St. Louis 88, Machesney Park Harlem 66
Evanston Township 73, St. Viator 59
Grant Park 46, Woodland 42
Grayslake Central 47, Belvidere North 40
Hampshire 54, Hononegah 51
Lake Zurich 67, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 44
Libertyville 75, Streamwood 45
Lockport 61, Bradley-Bourbonnais 38
Machesney Park Harlem 66, North Chicago 43
Minooka 70, Romeoville 54
Moline 96, Dunlap 49
Riverdale 69, Biggsville West Central 23
Rock Island 80, Canton 35
Rockford Auburn 79, North Chicago 30
Rockridge 58, Kewanee 26
Steinmetz 49, Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 32
Taft 52, Highland Park 50
Bushnell-PC Tournament=
Macomb 44, Illini West (Carthage) 30
Lawrence County Tournament=
Fairfield 60, Marshall 39
Mt. Carmel 67, Edwards County 37
Olney (Richland County) 75, Red Hill 41
Salem 48, Lawrenceville 33
Schlarman Tournament=
La Salette Notre Dame 50, Milford 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/