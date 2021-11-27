Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 64, Champaign Central 34
Benton 32, Nashville 26
Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 42, Steinmetz 14
Crete-Monee 51, Oswego 19
Edwards County 49, Wayne City 42
Ev. Memorial, Ind. 65, Edwardsville 54
Evanston Township 50, Maine East 23
Galesburg 73, Peoria Manual 48
Hamilton County 49, Lawrenceville 13
Herrin 46, Gallatin County 16
Juarez 48, Cristo Rey 17
LeRoy 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 29
Lemont 40, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 32
Nazareth 50, Sandburg 21
Northside Prep 44, Niles West 37
Okawville 58, Mount Vernon 44
Pearl City 38, Dakota 23
Piasa Southwestern 46, Litchfield 38
St. Francis 40, Stagg 38
Staunton 49, Nokomis 44
Thornwood 40, Chicago Resurrection 36
York 57, Glenbard East 30
Robinson Tournament=
Marshall 58, Olney (Richland County) 50
