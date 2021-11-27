Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Batavia 64, Champaign Central 34

Benton 32, Nashville 26

Chicago (Noble Steet ITW Speer) 42, Steinmetz 14

Crete-Monee 51, Oswego 19

Edwards County 49, Wayne City 42

Ev. Memorial, Ind. 65, Edwardsville 54

Evanston Township 50, Maine East 23

Galesburg 73, Peoria Manual 48

Hamilton County 49, Lawrenceville 13

Herrin 46, Gallatin County 16

Juarez 48, Cristo Rey 17

LeRoy 30, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 29

Lemont 40, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 32

Nazareth 50, Sandburg 21

Northside Prep 44, Niles West 37

Okawville 58, Mount Vernon 44

Pearl City 38, Dakota 23

Piasa Southwestern 46, Litchfield 38

St. Francis 40, Stagg 38

Staunton 49, Nokomis 44

Thornwood 40, Chicago Resurrection 36

York 57, Glenbard East 30

Robinson Tournament=

Marshall 58, Olney (Richland County) 50

