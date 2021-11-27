Philadelphia plays New Jersey, aims to end road losing streak

Sports
Associated Press36

Philadelphia Flyers (8-7-4, sixth in the Metropolitan) vs. New Jersey Devils (8-6-4, fifth in the Metropolitan)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Devils -115, Flyers -105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia visits New Jersey looking to stop its three-game road skid.

The Devils are 2-1-2 in division play. New Jersey averages 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the Eastern Conference. Mason Geertsen leads the team serving 19 total minutes.

The Flyers are 2-1-1 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Mercer leads the Devils with a plus-nine in 18 games this season. Jesper Bratt has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with a plus-nine in 19 games this season. Claude Giroux has 6 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 4-3-3, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Flyers: 3-5-2, averaging 1.7 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing three goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

