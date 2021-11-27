McGhee scores 19 to lift Liberty over UMES 73-61

Sports
Associated Press29

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee had 19 points and six rebounds as Liberty got past Maryland Eastern Shore 73-61 on Saturday.

Keegan McDowell had 16 points for Liberty (3-3). Shiloh Robinson added 13 points and seven rebounds.

Dom London had 16 points for the Hawks (2-4). Donchevell Nugent added 10 points. Zion Styles had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

Urban’s 5 field goals send Grambling past Southern 29-26

Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press

Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press