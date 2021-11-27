LaVine and the Bulls take on the Heat

Miami Heat (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (13-7, second in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -1.5; over/under is 212

BOTTOM LINE: Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls take on the Miami Heat. LaVine currently ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game.

The Bulls are 7-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 14.0 fast break points per game led by LaVine averaging 3.8.

The Heat are 6-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami ranks seventh in the league with 24.1 assists per game led by Kyle Lowry averaging 7.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lonzo Ball is averaging 12.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulls. LaVine is averaging 25.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Jimmy Butler is scoring 23.9 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 22.2 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 107.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points per game.

Heat: 5-5, averaging 106.2 points, 43.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.3 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (neck), Marcus Garrett: day to day (wrist).

