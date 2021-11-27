BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aledo (Mercer County) 46, Orion 34
Belvidere North 45, Hampshire 40
Brooks Academy 42, Canton 41
Buffalo Grove 62, Crete-Monee 54
Bureau Valley 60, Stark County 44
Camp Point Central 65, Barry (Western) 19
Centralia 59, Jerseyville Jersey 18
Chicago (Austin) 61, Chicago (Tech) 32
Chicago (Jones) 75, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 45
Chicago (Lane) 77, Niles North 61
Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 71, Chicago Christian 41
Curie 60, Brother Rice 57
DeKalb 59, Naperville North 34
DePaul College Prep 66, Niles Notre Dame 51
Dixon 53, Illinois Valley Central 35
Donovan 50, Greenview 31
Dunbar 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 42
East Moline United 65, Kewanee 28
East Moline United 70, Rock Falls 48
East St. Louis 59, Rockford East 48
East St. Louis 64, Rockford Auburn 45
El Paso-Gridley 60, East Peoria 56
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Maine West 38
Elmwood 52, Wethersfield 23
Evanston Township 54, Prospect 36
Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Cullom Tri-Point 48
Freeport (Aquin) 62, North Boone 46
Galesburg 63, Madison 44
Geneva 60, Crystal Lake South 59
Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 79, Elgin 42
Gilman Iroquois West 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35
Grayslake Central 58, Crystal Lake Central 37
Hamilton 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46
Harvey Thornton 77, Peoria Manual 59
Hillcrest 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49
Hinsdale Central 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 29
Hononegah 54, Barrington 53
Huntley 59, Wauconda 43
Johnsburg 65, McHenry 58
LaSalle-Peru 73, Pontiac 68, OT
Larkin 71, Machesney Park Harlem 63
Lexington 67, Hoopeston Area High School 45
Libertyville 48, St. Viator 41, OT
Lovejoy 60, Dupo 37
Machesney Park Harlem 65, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 60
Marengo 69, Streator 67
Maria 48, Clemente 40
Marion 42, Pekin 40
Marist 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 55
Maryville Christian 49, North Greene 28
Mather 53, Chicago Phoenix Academy 36
Minooka 46, Providence 40
Moline 74, Madison 48
Morton 85, Plano 49
Mount Vernon 46, Breese Mater Dei 44, OT
Normal Community 38, Normal University 28
Normal West 63, Bloomington 47
Northridge Prep 38, Senn 37
Oak Forest 68, Ottawa 37
Orion 52, Monmouth-Roseville 41
Oswego East 53, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33
Payton 61, Prosser 52
Peoria Christian 60, Peoria Heights (Quest) 36
Peoria Notre Dame 52, Charlotte, Fla. 43
Plainfield Central 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 62
Plainfield East 61, South Elgin 58
Putnam County 43, Annawan 27
Quincy Notre Dame 65, Gateway, Mo. 18
Riverdale 91, Henry 44
Riverside-Brookfield 73, Oak Park River Forest 66
Rock Island 75, Collinsville 63
Rockford Auburn 54, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 33
Rockford Boylan 49, Rockford Lutheran 46
Rockford East 71, North Chicago 29
Rockford Jefferson 63, North Chicago 61
Rockridge 72, Princeton 69, OT
Shepard 67, Southland 49
South Beloit 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 35
Springfield 68, Granite City 64
St. Edward 60, Indian Creek 24
St. Rita 111, Yorkville Christian 103
Stanford Olympia 57, Roanoke-Benson 50
Streator 58, LaSalle-Peru 55
Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 61, First Baptist Academy 32
Vandalia 61, Dieterich 60
Vernon Hills 48, Wheeling 45
Waubonsie Valley 53, Marmion 42
Westinghouse 74, St. Charles East 65
Wheaton Warrenville South 54, Fremd 33
Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45
Windsor 69, Heritage 23
Alton Tournament=
Bishop DuBourg, Mo. 73, Alton 60
Confluence Academy, Mo. 82, Belleville East 75, OT
Ashton Franklin Center Tournament=
Amboy 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 27
Midland 60, Durand 45
Polo 61, LaMoille 23
Beardstown Tournament=
Augusta Southeastern 73, Hartsburg-Emden 35
Mendon Unity 60, Beardstown 49
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Griggsville-Perry 29
Bushnell-PC Tournament=
Illini West (Carthage) 57, Illini Bluffs 48
Warsaw West Hancock 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46
Cerro Gordo Tournament=
Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 63, Heyworth 62
LeRoy 54, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 52
Shelbyville 55, Heritage 22
Urbana University 56, Blue Ridge 44
Coal City Tournament=
Beecher 44, IC Catholic 38
Morris 45, Coal City 28
Peotone 53, Manteno 46
Serena 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 42
Effingham St. Anthony Tournament=
Breese Central 45, Robinson 40
Effingham 48, Effingham St. Anthony 30
Highland 52, Rantoul 48
Teutopolis 43, Mattoon 34
Fulton County Tournament=
Lewistown 37, Havana 28
Granite City Tournament=
Triad 75, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55
Jacksonville Tournament=
Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 33
Riverton 50, Edwardsville 47
Lawrence County Tournament=
Fairfield 46, Salem 31
Fairfield 61, Lawrenceville 41
Lawrenceville 53, Marshall 42
Marshall 71, Salem 68, 3OT
Mt. Carmel 61, Red Hill 39
Olney (Richland County) 68, Mt. Carmel 47
Olney (Richland County) 70, Edwards County 35
Lincoln Tournament=
Champaign Centennial 75, Belleville West 62
Danville 79, Cahokia 67
Lincoln 37, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Mahomet-Seymour 64
Lisle Tournament=
Evergreen Park 55, West Chicago 43
Mount Pulaski Tournament=
Illini Central 60, Clinton 49
Mt. Pulaski 61, Calvary 48
Warrensburg-Latham 64, Delavan 33
Mulberry Grove Tournament=
Brownstown – St. Elmo 63, Mulberry Grove 28
Neoga Shootout=
Cisne 71, Neoga 66
Moweaqua Central A&M 59, Arthur-Okaw Christian 35
New Berlin Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 40, New Berlin 26
Macon Meridian 76, Concord (Triopia) 52
North-Mac 36, South County 35
Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Springfield Lutheran 36
Oakland Tournament=
Martinsville 58, Chrisman 43
Tri-County 49, Martinsville 40
Palatine Tournament=
Cary-Grove 36, Hersey 26
Elk Grove 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Glenbrook South 58, York 38
Stevenson 53, Palatine 44
Paris Tournament=
Charleston 56, Paris 43
Mt. Zion 64, Charleston 44
Mt. Zion 76, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23
S. Vermillion, Ind. 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36
Quincy Tournament=
Lake Forest Academy 73, St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 57
Quincy 56, Miller Career, Mo. 47
Schlarman Tournament=
Champaign St. Thomas More 60, La Salette Notre Dame 44
Seneca Tournament=
Hall 52, St. Anne 43
Seneca def. Reed-Custer, forfeit
Somonauk 68, Herscher 53
St. Charles Tournament=
Proviso East 58, Lisle (Benet Academy) 50
Stagg Tournament=
Lindblom 76, Argo 75, OT
Nazareth 44, Stagg 32
Vienna Tournament=
Massac County 57, Cobden 53
Waterloo Gibault Tournament=
Litchfield 84, Valmeyer 55
Waterloo Gibault 52, Waterloo 41
Wesclin Tournament=
Mascoutah 58, Columbia 40
Westminster Tournament=
Walther Christian Academy 62, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 54
Wheaton Academy Tournament=
Bartlett 75, Wheaton Academy 59
Downers North 59, St. Francis 54
Metea Valley 81, Francis Parker 62
Plainfield North 51, Lake Park 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Knoxville vs. Princeville, ccd.
