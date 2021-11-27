BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aledo (Mercer County) 46, Orion 34

Belvidere North 45, Hampshire 40

Brooks Academy 42, Canton 41

Buffalo Grove 62, Crete-Monee 54

Bureau Valley 60, Stark County 44

Camp Point Central 65, Barry (Western) 19

Centralia 59, Jerseyville Jersey 18

Chicago (Austin) 61, Chicago (Tech) 32

Chicago (Jones) 75, Chicago (Legal Prep Charter) 45

Chicago (Lane) 77, Niles North 61

Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 71, Chicago Christian 41

Curie 60, Brother Rice 57

DeKalb 59, Naperville North 34

DePaul College Prep 66, Niles Notre Dame 51

Dixon 53, Illinois Valley Central 35

Donovan 50, Greenview 31

Dunbar 74, Chicago (Ogden International) 42

East Moline United 65, Kewanee 28

East Moline United 70, Rock Falls 48

East St. Louis 59, Rockford East 48

East St. Louis 64, Rockford Auburn 45

El Paso-Gridley 60, East Peoria 56

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 54, Maine West 38

Elmwood 52, Wethersfield 23

Evanston Township 54, Prospect 36

Fairbury Prairie Central 69, Cullom Tri-Point 48

Freeport (Aquin) 62, North Boone 46

Galesburg 63, Madison 44

Geneva 60, Crystal Lake South 59

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 79, Elgin 42

Gilman Iroquois West 44, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35

Grayslake Central 58, Crystal Lake Central 37

Hamilton 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46

Harvey Thornton 77, Peoria Manual 59

Hillcrest 51, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 49

Hinsdale Central 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 29

Hononegah 54, Barrington 53

Huntley 59, Wauconda 43

Johnsburg 65, McHenry 58

LaSalle-Peru 73, Pontiac 68, OT

Larkin 71, Machesney Park Harlem 63

Lexington 67, Hoopeston Area High School 45

Libertyville 48, St. Viator 41, OT

Lovejoy 60, Dupo 37

Machesney Park Harlem 65, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 60

Marengo 69, Streator 67

Maria 48, Clemente 40

Marion 42, Pekin 40

Marist 80, Blue Island Eisenhower 55

Maryville Christian 49, North Greene 28

Mather 53, Chicago Phoenix Academy 36

Minooka 46, Providence 40

Moline 74, Madison 48

Morton 85, Plano 49

Mount Vernon 46, Breese Mater Dei 44, OT

Normal Community 38, Normal University 28

Normal West 63, Bloomington 47

Northridge Prep 38, Senn 37

Oak Forest 68, Ottawa 37

Orion 52, Monmouth-Roseville 41

Oswego East 53, Naperville Neuqua Valley 33

Payton 61, Prosser 52

Peoria Christian 60, Peoria Heights (Quest) 36

Peoria Notre Dame 52, Charlotte, Fla. 43

Plainfield Central 71, Bradley-Bourbonnais 62

Plainfield East 61, South Elgin 58

Putnam County 43, Annawan 27

Quincy Notre Dame 65, Gateway, Mo. 18

Riverdale 91, Henry 44

Riverside-Brookfield 73, Oak Park River Forest 66

Rock Island 75, Collinsville 63

Rockford Auburn 54, Chicago (Perspectives MSA) 33

Rockford Boylan 49, Rockford Lutheran 46

Rockford East 71, North Chicago 29

Rockford Jefferson 63, North Chicago 61

Rockridge 72, Princeton 69, OT

Shepard 67, Southland 49

South Beloit 55, Hinckley-Big Rock 35

Springfield 68, Granite City 64

St. Edward 60, Indian Creek 24

St. Rita 111, Yorkville Christian 103

Stanford Olympia 57, Roanoke-Benson 50

Streator 58, LaSalle-Peru 55

Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 61, First Baptist Academy 32

Vandalia 61, Dieterich 60

Vernon Hills 48, Wheeling 45

Waubonsie Valley 53, Marmion 42

Westinghouse 74, St. Charles East 65

Wheaton Warrenville South 54, Fremd 33

Wilmington 46, Hillsboro 45

Windsor 69, Heritage 23

Alton Tournament=

Bishop DuBourg, Mo. 73, Alton 60

Confluence Academy, Mo. 82, Belleville East 75, OT

Ashton Franklin Center Tournament=

Amboy 42, Kirkland Hiawatha 27

Midland 60, Durand 45

Polo 61, LaMoille 23

Beardstown Tournament=

Augusta Southeastern 73, Hartsburg-Emden 35

Mendon Unity 60, Beardstown 49

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 38, Griggsville-Perry 29

Bushnell-PC Tournament=

Illini West (Carthage) 57, Illini Bluffs 48

Warsaw West Hancock 53, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46

Cerro Gordo Tournament=

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 63, Heyworth 62

LeRoy 54, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 52

Shelbyville 55, Heritage 22

Urbana University 56, Blue Ridge 44

Coal City Tournament=

Beecher 44, IC Catholic 38

Morris 45, Coal City 28

Peotone 53, Manteno 46

Serena 64, Gardner-South Wilmington 42

Effingham St. Anthony Tournament=

Breese Central 45, Robinson 40

Effingham 48, Effingham St. Anthony 30

Highland 52, Rantoul 48

Teutopolis 43, Mattoon 34

Fulton County Tournament=

Lewistown 37, Havana 28

Granite City Tournament=

Triad 75, Bethalto Civic Memorial 55

Jacksonville Tournament=

Chatham Glenwood 49, Jacksonville 33

Riverton 50, Edwardsville 47

Lawrence County Tournament=

Fairfield 46, Salem 31

Fairfield 61, Lawrenceville 41

Lawrenceville 53, Marshall 42

Marshall 71, Salem 68, 3OT

Mt. Carmel 61, Red Hill 39

Olney (Richland County) 68, Mt. Carmel 47

Olney (Richland County) 70, Edwards County 35

Lincoln Tournament=

Champaign Centennial 75, Belleville West 62

Danville 79, Cahokia 67

Lincoln 37, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 35

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 68, Mahomet-Seymour 64

Lisle Tournament=

Evergreen Park 55, West Chicago 43

Mount Pulaski Tournament=

Illini Central 60, Clinton 49

Mt. Pulaski 61, Calvary 48

Warrensburg-Latham 64, Delavan 33

Mulberry Grove Tournament=

Brownstown – St. Elmo 63, Mulberry Grove 28

Neoga Shootout=

Cisne 71, Neoga 66

Moweaqua Central A&M 59, Arthur-Okaw Christian 35

New Berlin Tournament=

Jacksonville Routt 40, New Berlin 26

Macon Meridian 76, Concord (Triopia) 52

North-Mac 36, South County 35

Raymond Lincolnwood 61, Springfield Lutheran 36

Oakland Tournament=

Martinsville 58, Chrisman 43

Tri-County 49, Martinsville 40

Palatine Tournament=

Cary-Grove 36, Hersey 26

Elk Grove 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Glenbrook South 58, York 38

Stevenson 53, Palatine 44

Paris Tournament=

Charleston 56, Paris 43

Mt. Zion 64, Charleston 44

Mt. Zion 76, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 23

S. Vermillion, Ind. 59, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 36

Quincy Tournament=

Lake Forest Academy 73, St. Mary’s (St. Louis), Mo. 57

Quincy 56, Miller Career, Mo. 47

Schlarman Tournament=

Champaign St. Thomas More 60, La Salette Notre Dame 44

Seneca Tournament=

Hall 52, St. Anne 43

Seneca def. Reed-Custer, forfeit

Somonauk 68, Herscher 53

St. Charles Tournament=

Proviso East 58, Lisle (Benet Academy) 50

Stagg Tournament=

Lindblom 76, Argo 75, OT

Nazareth 44, Stagg 32

Vienna Tournament=

Massac County 57, Cobden 53

Waterloo Gibault Tournament=

Litchfield 84, Valmeyer 55

Waterloo Gibault 52, Waterloo 41

Wesclin Tournament=

Mascoutah 58, Columbia 40

Westminster Tournament=

Walther Christian Academy 62, Horizon Science Academy Mckinley Park 54

Wheaton Academy Tournament=

Bartlett 75, Wheaton Academy 59

Downers North 59, St. Francis 54

Metea Valley 81, Francis Parker 62

Plainfield North 51, Lake Park 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Knoxville vs. Princeville, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com