GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Campo Verde 60, San Tan Foothills 8

Canyon View 59, Mesa Desert Ridge 20

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Glendale Copper Canyon 47

Cave Creek Cactus Shadows 59, Phoenix Sunnyslope 47

Desert Edge 52, Tolleson 45

Glendale Deer Valley 60, Scottsdale Chaparral 9

Mesa 47, Shadow Ridge 27

Nogales 60, Eastmark 45

Perry 62, Peoria Centennial 30

Phoenix Arcadia 52, Mesa Mountain View 28

Phoenix Desert Vista 48, Goodyear Estrella Foothills 31

Phoenix Desert Vista 55, Scottsdale Notre Dame 40

Phoenix Pinnacle 39, Phoenix Arcadia 29

Tucson 46, Laveen Chavez 39

Tucson Flowing Wells 58, Phoenix Sunnyslope 36

Tucson Flowing Wells 60, Phoenix Horizon 25

Tucson Pueblo 53, El Mirage Dysart 37

Verrado 73, Tolleson 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/