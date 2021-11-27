Davis lifts Long Island-Brooklyn past Delaware St. 99-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyndall Davis scored a career-high 21 points and Long Island beat Delaware State 99-65 on Saturday.

Ty Flowers added 19 points for the Sharks (1-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Eral Penn scored 14 points with 10 rebounds and five assists and Alex Rivera scored 12 for LIU.

Myles Carter scored a career-high 25 points and had seven rebounds for the Hornets (2-4) and D’Marco Baucum scored 12 with nine rebounds.

Dominik Fragala, the Hornets’ leading scorer heading into the contest at 17.0 points per game, missed 12 of 15-shot attempts.

