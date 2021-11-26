Power Portraits Photography is Providing Santa’s Storybook Experience For Children This Holiday Season

Blue Rock, Ohio- Children are growing and changing by the minute. That is why Power Portrait Photography is making sure your child’s most magical moments are captured this holiday season.

Through the Santa Storybook studio set up, Power Portraits has set up a storybook sequence of events that photographs your child meeting Santa Claus in a private and natural setting for up to an hour as Santa tells his story.

This is Power Portraits’ fourth year providing this experience for children and parents.

“We really just wanted to give the kids a way to get to know Santa and not have to just have their one minute with him, maybe at the mall or wherever that might be to sit on his lap. We wanted to give them more time to get to know Santa, and just learn different stuff about Christmas, and to be able to have the magic come to life,” Tysinger stated.

Inside the studio there are three dimensional sets of Santa’s Workshop in the North Pole. The children are able to touch and feel everything without a backdrop getting in the way, says Tysinger.

“Just seeing the wonder in each child’s eyes. I mean, the magic lives inside every child. A lot of adults think it’s November and December months, but the magic of Christmas lives in a child all year long really, but we’re able to provide the keepsakes for the parents to have these memories to last a lifetime,” Tysinger said.

Along with Power Portraits, they also have Studio Twelve for the high school seniors in the community and a sports division. To book an appointment for your child to have the ultimate Santa experience, please visit their website at powerportraitsonline.com.