Lima to swear in 1st Black, 1st female mayor in its history

LIMA, Ohio (AP) — The city of Lima is about to swear in its first female and first Black mayor.

Democrat Sharetta Smith will take her oath of office Monday at the city’s Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. She defeated Republican Elizabeth Hardesty on Nov. 2 after the two topped a four-way primary in May.

Smith succeeds retiring eight-term Mayor David Berger, who’s led the city since 1989. She most recently served as his chief of staff.

An attorney, Smith previously served as an assistant public defender and criminal court magistrate.