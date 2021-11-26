Holiday Craft Bazaar at the Colony Square Mall in Support of Local Businesses Black Friday

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Get your running shoes ready, today is Black Friday — the traditional beginning of the holiday shopping season — and now the race is on to Christmas.

At the Colony Square Mall there are many vendors who are participating in the Holiday Craft Bazaar.

Joeva Hager, Owner of Homemade Soaps and Things, talked about her experience so far and how will also be having homemade dog treats as well.

“It’s been going really well, fairly steady. A lot of folks have been trying to get some treats for their dogs and then also interested in the homemade soap. People have been very friendly. All of our treats are preservative free and very dog friendly, gut friendly for your dog,” Hager stated.

Hager added that the treats are baked for 40 minutes at about 400 degrees. Once you let them sit for 1 to 2 hours they should last a dog for about two weeks.

Owner of EDNA B’s Boutique, Kayla Marling, expressed how having the local vendors set up in the mall brings a different perspective to Black Friday.

“Just to support small business and see what our local craft vendors have to offer so we can support the community,” Marling said. “I shopped at EDNA B’s Boutique today here in the mall. I also shopped at Bath and Body Works and a couple other local craft vendors. “

ENDA B’s Boutique and Homemade Soaps and Things will be at the mall until this Sunday along with many other local vendors.