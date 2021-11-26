Glover scores 25 to lift Samford past NC A&T 77-75

Sports
Associated Press23

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had a career-high 25 points as Samford narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 77-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Glover converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists.

Jaden Campbell had 15 points for Samford (4-1). Jermaine Marshall added 13 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had six rebounds and nine points.

Demetric Horton scored a career-high 24 points, making six 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds for the Aggies (1-6). Marcus Watson scored a career-high 22 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 15 assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Associated Press

Related Posts

The AP Top 25 Fared

Associated Press

No. 17 Iowa’s rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss

Associated Press

No. 15 Tennessee avoids upset against Tennessee Tech

Associated Press