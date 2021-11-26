Glover scores 25 to lift Samford past NC A&T 77-75

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Ques Glover had a career-high 25 points as Samford narrowly beat North Carolina A&T 77-75 in the Emerald Coast Classic on Friday.

Glover converted all 12 of his free throw attempts. He added seven assists.

Jaden Campbell had 15 points for Samford (4-1). Jermaine Marshall added 13 rebounds. Cooper Kaifes had six rebounds and nine points.

Demetric Horton scored a career-high 24 points, making six 3-pointers, and had seven rebounds for the Aggies (1-6). Marcus Watson scored a career-high 22 points. Kameron Langley had 10 points and 15 assists.

