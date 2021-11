Friday’s Time Schedule

All Times EST Friday, Nov. 26 Top 25 Football

No. 4 Cincinnati at East Carolina, 4:30 p.m.

No. 16 Iowa at Nebraska, 1:30 p.m.

No. 19 Utah vs. Colorado, 4 p.m.

No. 20 NC State vs. North Carolina, 7 p.m.

No. 21 San Diego St. vs. Boise St., noon

No. 25 Arkansas vs. Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Duke, at T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

No. 3 Purdue vs. Omaha, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. Dayton, HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 1:00 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Michigan St., at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 11:00 a.m.

No. 9 Memphis vs. Iowa State, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., 9 p.m.

No. 10 Alabama vs. Drake, at HP Field House, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m.

No. 10 Kentucky vs. North Florida, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Illinois vs. Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Auburn vs. Syracuse, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 4:30 p.m.

No. 22 UConn vs. VCU, at Imperial Arena, Paradise Island, The Bahamas, 1:30 p.m.

No. 24 Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif., 11:30 p.m.

No. 25 Xavier vs. Virginia Tech, at Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Elon, 3 p.m.

No. 6 Baylor vs. Arizona State, at Hard Rock Hotel, Cancun, Mexico, 11 a.m.

No. 7 Stanford vs. No. 18 South Florida, Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas, noon

No. 9 Arizona vs. DePaul, UVI Sports & Fitnees Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 3:15 p.m.

No. 11 Tennessee vs. Kansas, South Point Arena, Las Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

No. 12 Michigan vs. No. 16 Oregon State, at Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, Fla., 6:45 p.m.

No. 13 Iowa St. vs. Charlotte, Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

No. 19 UCLA vs. Kent State, Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

No. 23 Texas A&M vs. South Dakota, UVI Sports & Fitnees Center, St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Virginia Tech vs. Missouri State, Mario Morales Coliseum, San Juan, Puerto Rico, 10 a.m.

NBA

Detroit at L.A. Clippers, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Phoenix at New York, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Boston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at Utah, 9 p.m.

Portland at Golden State, 10 p.m.

Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Winnipeg at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m.

Ottawa at Anaheim, 4 p.m.

Florida at Washington, 5 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 6 p.m.

Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Vancouver at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.