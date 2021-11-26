GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barrington 60, Mother McAuley 55
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 63, Macon Meridian 36
Berwyn-Cicero Morton 47, Argo 42
Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, Hillsboro 33
Carlyle 53, Staunton 52
Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Red Hill 39
Deerfield 55, Maine West 21
Dieterich 48, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 19
Donovan 49, Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 45
Downers North 32, Wheaton Warrenville South 21
Effingham 56, Altamont 41
Elk Grove 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38
Gallatin County 50, Wayne City 29
Hamilton County 56, Edwards County 28
Herrin 48, Lawrenceville 23
Hersey 62, Maine South 51
Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lake Zurich 39
LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45
Lake Park 61, Hoffman Estates 17
Libertyville 52, Grayslake Central 32
Lincoln Way Central 58, Rich Township 42
Marist 65, Kankakee 38
Midwest Central 49, Kewanee 32
Newton 35, Flora 30
Quincy Notre Dame 72, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 31
Rochester 46, Jacksonville 12
Rock Island 57, Machesney Park Harlem 49
Rock Island 88, Thornton Fractional North 11
Romeoville 62, Oswego 26
Schaumburg 46, Yorkville 28
St. John Bosco, Calif. 76, Tinley Park 33
Taylorville 70, Mt. Zion 41
Tremont 58, Wethersfield 28
Waubonsie Valley 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51
Westinghouse 29, Dyett 16
Westville 48, Casey-Westfield 34
Brown County Tournament=
Jacksonville Routt 61, Liberty 28
West Prairie 40, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 31
Galesburg Tournament=
Metamora 50, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 26
Metamora 69, Normal West 28
Neoga Shootout=
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27, Arthur-Okaw Christian 24
Robinson Tournament=
Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 49, Martinsville 40
