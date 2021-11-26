GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barrington 60, Mother McAuley 55

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick (BK ONLY) 63, Macon Meridian 36

Berwyn-Cicero Morton 47, Argo 42

Bethalto Civic Memorial 52, Hillsboro 33

Carlyle 53, Staunton 52

Chicago Mt. Carmel 61, Red Hill 39

Deerfield 55, Maine West 21

Dieterich 48, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 19

Donovan 49, Sycamore (Cornerstone Christian Academy) 45

Downers North 32, Wheaton Warrenville South 21

Effingham 56, Altamont 41

Elk Grove 46, Algonquin (Jacobs) 38

Gallatin County 50, Wayne City 29

Hamilton County 56, Edwards County 28

Herrin 48, Lawrenceville 23

Hersey 62, Maine South 51

Homewood-Flossmoor 40, Lake Zurich 39

LaPorte LaLumiere, Ind. 48, Lisle (Benet Academy) 45

Lake Park 61, Hoffman Estates 17

Libertyville 52, Grayslake Central 32

Lincoln Way Central 58, Rich Township 42

Marist 65, Kankakee 38

Midwest Central 49, Kewanee 32

Newton 35, Flora 30

Quincy Notre Dame 72, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 31

Rochester 46, Jacksonville 12

Rock Island 57, Machesney Park Harlem 49

Rock Island 88, Thornton Fractional North 11

Romeoville 62, Oswego 26

Schaumburg 46, Yorkville 28

St. John Bosco, Calif. 76, Tinley Park 33

Taylorville 70, Mt. Zion 41

Tremont 58, Wethersfield 28

Waubonsie Valley 55, Aurora (West Aurora) 51

Westinghouse 29, Dyett 16

Westville 48, Casey-Westfield 34

Brown County Tournament=

Jacksonville Routt 61, Liberty 28

West Prairie 40, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 31

Galesburg Tournament=

Metamora 50, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 26

Metamora 69, Normal West 28

Neoga Shootout=

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 27, Arthur-Okaw Christian 24

Robinson Tournament=

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 49, Martinsville 40

