PREP FOOTBALL=

Class 1A=

Championship=

Lena-Winslow 38, Carrollton 25

Class 2A=

Championship=

Wilmington 24, Nashville 7

Class 3A=

Championship=

Byron 35, Tolono Unity 7

Class 4A=

Championship=

Joliet Catholic 56, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/