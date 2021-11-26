BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 60, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 59
Albany Alexander 76, Belpre 58
Anna 73, New Knoxville 42
Ansonia 43, Covington 40
Antwerp 65, Delphos St. John’s 37
Arlington 50, Ft. Jennings 36
Ashland 75, Norwalk 57
Bainbridge Paint Valley 81, Portsmouth Clay 32
Botkins 34, Jackson Center 24
Canfield 56, Alliance Marlington 51
Casstown Miami E. 64, Spring. NW 24
Christian Community School 54, Cory-Rawson 44
Cin. Aiken 49, Day. Thurgood Marshall 46
Cin. St. Xavier 51, Powell Olentangy Liberty 37
Cols. Africentric 83, Sandusky 74
Cols. Briggs 46, Athens 40
Cortland Lakeview 55, Warren Champion 48
Doylestown Chippewa 62, Rootstown 60
Eastside, Ind. 23, Edgerton 18
Euclid 85, Cle. John Adams 57
Fairfield 71, Richmond Hts. 63
Fairview 74, Rocky River Lutheran W. 60
Findlay 84, Defiance 61
Findlay Liberty-Benton 64, Dola Hardin Northern 51
Gallipolis Gallia 60, Pomeroy Meigs 49
Granville 69, Thornville Sheridan 66
Greenwich S. Cent. 73, Mansfield St. Peter’s 21
Hamler Patrick Henry 57, Napoleon 49
Heartland Christian 101, Mineral Ridge 72
Hicksville 47, Sherwood Fairview 39
Huron 56, Ontario 26
Kettering Fairmont 79, Galloway Westland 27
Legacy Christian 68, Tipp City Bethel 61
Lewisburg Tri-County N. 56, New Paris National Trail 47
Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 80, Massillon Jackson 54
Lima Perry 61, Pandora-Gilboa 54
Louisville 71, Massillon Perry 48
McDermott Scioto NW 46, Norton 42
Metamora Evergreen 57, Oregon Clay 42
Middlefield Cardinal 82, Southington Chalker 60
Montpelier 63, W. Unity Hilltop 48
N. Can. Hoover 87, Dresden Tri-Valley 73
N. Lewisburg Triad 74, Morral Ridgedale 44
New Bremen 62, Ottoville 43
Oak Harbor 40, Genoa Area 37
Oregon Stritch 75, Leipsic 74
Paulding 53, Continental 43
Philo 52, Zanesville Rosecrans 39
Portsmouth 87, Ripley, W.Va. 66
Racine Southern 83, Corning Miller 67
Reading 54, Lockland 48
Russia 36, Ft. Loramie 22
Sarahsville Shenandoah 42, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 20
Sebring McKinley 41, Leetonia 32
Shelby 78, Mansfield Madison 60
Sidney Fairlawn 47, Houston 44
Sidney Lehman 56, Lima Temple Christian 27
Sparta Highland 59, Fredericktown 50
Spencerville 52, Minster 43
Spring. Cath. Cent. 52, Spring. Kenton Ridge 40
Spring. Greenon 51, Yellow Springs 44
Spring. Shawnee 60, Vandalia Butler 41
St. Bernard Roger Bacon 54, Cin. Hughes 53
Swanton 68, Millbury Lake 32
Sylvania Northview 91, Tol. Woodward 45
Tiffin Calvert 67, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 37
Tiffin Columbian 81, Bowling Green 71
Van Buren 59, Northwood 52
W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 54, Eaton 53
W. Chester Lakota W. 78, Franklin 42
Wapakoneta 50, Delphos Jefferson 46, OT
Willard 66, Upper Sandusky 54
Wooster Triway 74, West Salem Northwestern 69
Youngs. Chaney High School 66, Austintown Fitch 33
Zanesville 47, Marietta 46
Elida Tip-Off Classic=
Lima Cent. Cath. 75, Elida 65
Lima Shawnee 64, Lima Bath 45
Zane Trace/McDonald’s Tip Off Classic=
Circleville 50, McArthur Vinton County 48
New Hope Christian 76, Sugar Grove Berne Union 68
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/