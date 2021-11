BOY’S BASKETBALL:

ZANESVILLE: 47 MARIETTA: 46

The Blue Devils will play Briggs in the championship game of the Tip-Off Classic Saturday. The game can be heard on AM 1240 and 102.3 FM beginning at 6:45pm on Saturday, November 26. Briggs beat Athens in the first game of the classic 46-40.

ROSECRANS: 39 PHILO: 52

Rosecrans fell to Philo in a Foundation game.

TRI-VALLEY: 73 NORTH CANTON HOOVER: 87

SHENANDOAH: 42 STEUBENVILLE CENTRAL CATHOLIC: 20