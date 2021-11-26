Caldwell-Pope, Beal help Wizards beat Thunder, 101-99

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 20 points, Bradley Beal also had 20 and the Washington Wizards beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 101-99 on Friday night.

The Wizards trailed by as many as 10 points in the first half before rebounding to snap a two-game skid.

Lu Dort led Oklahoma City with 21 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 15. After winning four in a row, the Thunder have lost seven of eight.

The Thunder led 27-25 at the end of the first quarter, with Gilgeous-Alexander either scoring or assisting on 20 points.

Oklahoma City opened up a 52-44 lead late in the second quarter, but Caldwell-Pope scored seven straight points during a 12-0 run by the Wizards. Washington led 56-54 at the half.

Washington took a 76-68 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Oklahoma City made a late comeback attempt, but a 3-point attempt by Gilgeous-Alexander at the buzzer rimmed out.

TIP-INS

Thunder: Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a two-game absence due to a right ankle sprain. He also had nine assists and eight rebounds. … Kenrich Williams suffered a right ankle sprain in the fourth quarter and did not return.

Wizards: Montrezl Harrell scored 14 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

Thunder: At Houston on Monday night.

Wizards: At Dallas on Saturday night.