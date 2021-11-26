Bouyea scores 20 to lift San Francisco over Towson 71-61

Associated Press25

PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.

Yauhen Massalski had 13 points for San Francisco (7-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season.

Terry Nolan Jr. had 15 points for the Tigers (3-3). Nicolas Timberlake added 14 points. Cam Holden had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Associated Press

