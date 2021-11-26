Blue Aces Fall in State Semi Finals

The Granville Blue Aces fell short of their bid to reach the OHSAA State Football finals.

Granville fell to Badin 14-0. The Rams will move on to play defending state champ Chardon in the state championship next Friday at 3pm in Canton.

Former Tri-Valley and Granville Coach Justin Buttermore and his Upper Arlington Golden Bears fell in state semifinals to St. Edward 16-10. The Bears end their season 14-1. St. Edward will play at 7:30pm next Friday. They’ll take on Springfield. Springfield beat Moeller 22-21 to make it to the state finals for the first time.

