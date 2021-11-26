Updated on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 7:05 AM EST

TODAY: Few Flurries. Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Colder. High 35°

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold & Frosty. Low 20°

SATURDAY: Rain/Snow Showers Late. Increasing Clouds. Not as Cold. High 40°

DISCUSSION:

A cold and breezy Friday across SE Ohio, with highs in the mid 30s today. Wind Chills will be as cold as the upper Teens and lower 20s this morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy, along with a few flurries across the region, especially this morning. Little, if any accumulation expected across SE Ohio.

Skies will become partly cloudy during the overnight, along with much colder air, as lows drop into the lower 20s.

As we head into the weekend, clouds will begin to increase on Saturday. Rain/Snow shower chances will begin to increase late in the afternoon into the overnight. Temperatures will not be as cold on Saturday, with highs in the upper 30s to around 40.

More rain/snow shower chances will linger into the day on Sunday, with highs around 40 Sunday afternoon.

As we head into the new work week, a chance for a shower will be with us on Monday and then once again on Thursday. Over all though, we will see some dry and overall quiet weather as we end November and begin December. Temperatures will warm into the upper 40s on Tuesday, and they will warm into the lower 50s by Thursday!

Have a Great Friday!

