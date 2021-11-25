Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 68, Vandalia 46

Alton Marquette 54, Belleville West 46

Breese Central 59, Highland 23

Byron 51, Dakota 22

Christopher 55, Elverado 33

Edwardsville 61, Breese Mater Dei 33

Effingham 38, Flora 30

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 47, DePaul College Prep 44

Fremd 47, Cary-Grove 33

Illinois Lutheran 41, St. Francis de Sales 18

Loyola 43, New Trier 25

Lyons 65, Argo 28

Marengo 42, Woodstock 16

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 47, Chicago Resurrection 30

Mendon Unity 67, Hamilton 27

Morgan Park Academy 54, Chicago (Christ the King) 26

Newton 58, Vandalia 55

O’Fallon 67, Alton Marquette 37

O’Fallon 71, Hazelwood Central, Mo. 31

Peoria (H.S.) 64, Peoria Notre Dame 52

Sandburg 43, St. Francis 39

Stevenson 59, Phillips 26

Westinghouse 61, Fenger 10

Wethersfield 52, Peoria Christian 25

Brown County Tournament=

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 57, Jacksonville Routt 32

Harrisburg Tournament=

Anna-Jonesboro 39, West Frankfort 26

Harrisburg 48, Carmi White County 24

Oakwood Tournament=

Casey-Westfield 25, Martinsville 15

Tuscola 56, Fithian Oakwood 22

Ridgewood Tournament=

Elmwood Park 26, Steinmetz 16

