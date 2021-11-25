Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Archbishop Ryan 42, Philadelphia George Washington 6
Bristol 48, Morrisville 12
Chichester 21, Sun Valley 0
Easton 7, Phillipsburg, N.J. 3
Father Judge 38, Abraham Lincoln 0
Frankford 14, Cheltenham 7
Martin Luther King 6, Olney Charter 2
Neumann-Goretti 54, South Philadelphia 0
Northampton 47, Catasauqua 13
Philadelphia Northeast 62, Philadelphia Central 22
Quakertown 21, Pennridge 0
Ridley 34, Interboro 22
Upper Darby 28, Haverford 21
West Philadelphia 24, Overbrook 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
