Providence faces St. Pete’s

St. Peter’s (1-2) vs. Providence (5-1)

Dunkin’ Donuts Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Peter’s goes up against Providence in a non-conference matchup. St. Peter’s won 64-62 at home against Long Island-Brooklyn in its last outing. Providence lost 58-40 to Virginia in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Nate Watson has averaged 16.8 points and 5.8 rebounds to lead the charge for the Friars. Aljami Durham has complemented Watson and is putting up 13.8 points per game. The Peacocks have been led by Doug Edert, who is averaging 12.7 points.EXCELLENT EDERT: Edert has connected on 50 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Providence has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 80.3 points while giving up 65.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Peter’s is ranked first in the MAAC with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.

