Orlando plays Chicago, aims to break home slide

Chicago Bulls (12-7, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (4-15, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando plays Chicago looking to break its three-game home skid.

The Magic have gone 2-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is 2-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.1 turnovers per game.

The Bulls have gone 6-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is sixth in the NBA scoring 14.0 fast break points per game. Zach LaVine leads the Bulls averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Anthony is averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Magic. Franz Wagner is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LaVine is averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan is averaging 25.0 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 2-8, averaging 100.5 points, 44.9 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 106.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jonathan Isaac: out (knee), E’Twaun Moore: out (knee), Cole Anthony: day to day (ankle), Michael Carter-Williams: out (left ankle), Markelle Fultz: out (knee).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.