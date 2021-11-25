Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week: Mr. Squishyface

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- This dog has a lot of energy and a face you just want to squeeze. Mister Squishyface is his name and is this week’s Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week!

Mister Squishyface is about 3-years-old and came into the adoption center around October. Doug McQuaid, Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center volunteer, said that he does very well with other dogs and will also do well in an adult setting.

“He is very good on a harness when walking, he’ll walk right beside you. He aims to please, does very well with other dogs, has been very friendly with everyone that he’s met. I’m not sure about cats. He keeps a very clean kennel everyday, loves care rides. He gets right up in, sits down and put his head right up against the seat,” McQuaid stated.

Mister Squishyface is not neutered, but McQuaid said that it’s been arranged. He also added that Squishyface may be to much for a toddler , but a great friend for someone a little older.

The adoption center will also be having an upcoming, home for the holidays, event that allows the community to bring in their dog while enjoying holiday fun.

“You can bring your dog and have pictures with Santa and we’re going to have a raffle and just continue to watch our webpage for more information about things that are going to take place that day,” McQuaid said.

The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center will be extending their hours starting this Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. If interested in adopting Mr. Squishyface or any dog at the center or, and if you believe your dog was found, you can give them a call.