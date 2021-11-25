LIU Brooklyn hopes to end skid vs Delaware St.

Delaware State (2-3) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (0-4)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Island-Brooklyn looks to end its four-game losing streak as it faces Delaware State. Delaware State fell 67-63 at home to UNC Wilmington on Saturday. Long Island-Brooklyn lost 64-62 on the road to St. Peter’s on Tuesday.

LEADING THE WAY: Ty Flowers is putting up 14.8 points and six rebounds to lead the way for the Sharks. Eral Penn has complemented Flowers and is maintaining an average of 14 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Hornets are led by Myles Carter, who is averaging 15.2 points and eight rebounds.MIGHTY MYLES: Carter has connected on 28.6 percent of the 21 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 90.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hornets have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Sharks. Long Island-Brooklyn has 24 assists on 53 field goals (45.3 percent) across its past three outings while Delaware State has assists on 38 of 77 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Delaware State defense has allowed only 58.4 points per game to opponents, which is the 28th-lowest figure in the country. The Long Island-Brooklyn offense has averaged just 56.5 points through four games (ranked 225th among Division I teams).

