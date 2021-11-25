Lions RB D’Andre Swift hurts shoulder, leaves Bears game

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift hurt his right shoulder in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears and was not cleared to return on Thursday.

Bears receiver Marquise Goodwin left the game with a foot injury, linebacker Roquan Smith had a hamstring injury and fellow linebacker Sam Kamara was evaluated for a concussion in the first half. Goodwin returned, but Kamara and Smith were ruled out.

The Lions played in the second half without cornerback Bobby Price because of a shoulder injury.

Swift has been the best player for his winless team this season, leading NFL running backs in receptions and accounting for nearly 1,000 yards for an offensively challenged team.

With Swift’s first of three catches against Chicago, he joined New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Marcus Allen and Herschel Walker as the four players in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions, 250 rushing attempts and 15 touchdowns over the first 24 games of their career.

Goodwin and Smith are starters and Kamara was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster to play in Detroit.

