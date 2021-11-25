Land Purchase Expands Outdoor Opportunities

The State Controlling Board this week approved a historic land purchase that will dramatically expand outdoor opportunities and preserve them for generations to come.

The 16,300 acres in Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum and Noble counties will becomes part of the Appalachian Hill Wildlife Area. The acquisition completes the historic addition of more than 50,000 acres of public land for conservation and outdoor recreation.

Funding for the $25m purchase was included in the state budget lawmakers approved earlier this year.

The acquisition adjoins the existing Appalachian Hill Wildlife Area and the Jesse Owens State Park and Wildlife area.

Overall the land will provide 24 continuous miles of the Buckeye Trail traversing the area, 350 lakes and ponds and six campgrounds.

This area has long been a popular destination for hunting, fishing, wildlife viewing, hiking and other activities.