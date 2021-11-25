Flyers face the Hurricanes on 4-game slide

Carolina Hurricanes (14-3-1, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (8-6-4, seventh in the Metropolitan)

Philadelphia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers +116, Hurricanes -139; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia looks to end its four-game losing streak with a win over Carolina.

The Flyers are 3-4-3 in conference matchups. Philadelphia averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Nate Thompson leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Hurricanes are 2-1-0 against the rest of their division. Carolina ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

Philadelphia defeated Carolina 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 12.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claude Giroux leads the Flyers with 16 points, scoring seven goals and collecting nine assists. Ivan Provorov has four assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Andrei Svechnikov has 19 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 12 assists for the Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis has four goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 3-4-3, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flyers: Patrick Brown: out (thumb), Ryan Ellis: out (lower-body), Derick Brassard: day to day (lower body).

Hurricanes: Ethan Bear: out (health protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.