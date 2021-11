A boil advisory for some residents of Muskingum County has been lifted.

Don Madden with the Muskingum County Water Department said the boil advisory has been lifted with the exception of residents that live on Licking Road.

Earlier this week an 10 inch water transmission line was leaking near the Licking river. Crew had to work to make repairs and water was out for those in the Olde Falls Road area west to Jersey Ridge Road.